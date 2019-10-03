Wendell David Associates Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Stock Rose; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Trimmed International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Holding as Valuation Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 194,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 290,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.03M, down from 484,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 3.34 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 2,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 152,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.32 million, down from 154,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $264.48. About 4.17M shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.12 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks Investors Hate to Love – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Investorplace.com” published on September 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock Gets a Blockchain Pop – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Red Hat rejects claim of sex-based discrimination – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why IBM’s Ready to Regain Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25,400 shares to 32,600 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (Put) (NYSE:UTX) by 174,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (Put) (NYSE:SYF).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard’s Fundamentals Sustain Its Price Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

