Wendell David Associates Has Boosted Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $421,244 as Share Price Rose; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Boosted Western Union Co (WU) Position by $43.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 7,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 429,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.88 million, up from 421,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 4.43 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 80,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 billion, up from 78,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 2.48M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.04% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Heartland Advisors accumulated 13,571 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 29,229 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 402,557 are owned by Gateway Advisers Ltd. 887,333 are held by Freestone Cap Limited Liability Co. Invesco Limited owns 12.96 million shares. Amica Mutual, Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,134 shares. 250 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 3.30 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Whitnell owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 78,047 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 406 shares to 25,650 shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Incorporate (NYSE:TFX) by 203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,631 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Class A (NYSE:ANF).

