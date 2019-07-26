Wendell David Associates Has Boosted Its Disney Walt (DIS) Stake by $600,177 as Stock Rose; Century Communities (CCS) Market Value Rose While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Decreased Its Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,787 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 61,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 26,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,444 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 338,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 171,143 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening for Cottonwood in North Las Vegas June 29 – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Century Communities Announces Stock Repurchase Program of Up to 4.5 Million Shares – Business Wire” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. announces its 3rd pre-grand opening in 60 days for Reflection at College Park in Mountain House – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares to 475,380 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 72,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

