Wendell David Associates Decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding as Market Value Rose; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Valuation Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.42. About 636,198 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 90,310 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has 0.37% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 1,319 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 24,706 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 14,000 shares. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). 1,432 are owned by Ls Invest Limited Liability. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 147,652 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca has 0.03% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 3,000 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Co holds 30,460 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Amp Capital Limited invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Captrust Fincl invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 3,986 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 37,887 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,803 shares to 132,126 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 5,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC).

