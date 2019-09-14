Wendell David Associates Cut Its Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Holding by $1.19 Million; Valuation Declined; Earnest Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Entegris (ENTG) as Share Value Rose

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 29,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.71M, down from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 37,202 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 18,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,336 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 38,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp has 285,226 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jlb Associate accumulated 144,188 shares or 1.85% of the stock. 45,595 were reported by Bokf Na. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oak Ridge owns 106,485 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Group has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 67,216 shares. Moreover, Security Retail Bank Of So Dak has 1.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 16,450 shares. Texas-based Linscomb Williams has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca accumulated 1.3% or 22,290 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 0.17% or 73,347 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Co owns 39,445 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.16% or 8,486 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,296 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust accumulated 3,036 shares. Comm Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 23,745 shares. Gmt Cap invested in 6.66M shares or 8.68% of the stock. Snyder Cap Mngmt LP reported 2.94M shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 19,142 shares. Northern Corp reported 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP has 991,500 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 135,733 shares. 29,746 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 71,920 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.23% or 90,300 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech accumulated 9,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 341,490 shares.

