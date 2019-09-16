Wendell David Associates Cut Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $672,144; Fernwood Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Iron Mountain (IRM) by $1.20 Million

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 1.07M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 2,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 152,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.32M, down from 154,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $273.71. About 1.47 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.52 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22M and $182.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 288 shares to 1,577 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership has 12,911 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 497 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 45,100 shares. 4.33 million are owned by Epoch Ptnrs. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Da Davidson Co invested in 19,247 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 2,950 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.06% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 116,016 were reported by Aperio Ltd Com. Blair William & Communications Il stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Korea accumulated 179,600 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Andra Ap has invested 0.23% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 1.31 million shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street owns 0.73% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36.89M shares. Kcm Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,563 shares. Monetta Finance Ser Inc holds 39,000 shares or 7.07% of its portfolio. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stifel Financial Corp reported 755,730 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Company owns 1,651 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability holds 11,699 shares. 956 are held by Headinvest Lc. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 79 shares. Guyasuta Advsr Inc has invested 5.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 19,366 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La holds 2.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 11,665 shares. Moreover, Dsam Prtn (London) has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Plante Moran Ltd Liability holds 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,843 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,350 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.88 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.