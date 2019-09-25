Wendell David Associates Cut Fedex (FDX) Stake By $612,540; J C Penney Co Has 0.94 Sentiment

J C Penney Co Inc (JCP) investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 66 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 70 reduced and sold holdings in J C Penney Co Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 186.54 million shares, down from 204.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding J C Penney Co Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 52 Increased: 44 New Position: 22.

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased Fedex (FDX) stake by 24.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,735 shares as Fedex (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Wendell David Associates Inc holds 11,296 shares with $1.86M value, down from 15,031 last quarter. Fedex now has $37.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $143.25. About 5.59M shares traded or 112.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family has invested 0.86% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 4,335 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.02% or 100,647 shares. Mason Street Lc invested in 34,189 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dumont Blake Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 27,762 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 55,241 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 2,438 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Personal Fin Services owns 1,012 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Incorporated reported 20,536 shares. Reik Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 2,845 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 54,182 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 120,499 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insur reported 255,400 shares stake.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 19.32% above currents $143.25 stock price. FedEx had 27 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by UBS. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, May 31 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 18. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Friday, May 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14300 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Citigroup.

The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.0622 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8411. About 10.14M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY SAYS MAY MONTH-TO-DATE SALES PERFORMANCE EXCEEDS HIGH END OF COS SALES FORECAST – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Lowered the Corporate Credit Rating on JCP to ‘B’ From ‘B+’; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – FY 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT 0.0 % TO 2.0 %; 16/04/2018 – JCP Issues Statement Regarding Crius Energy Trust’s Entrenching Behavior; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 17/05/2018 – Penney’s Problem Is Not the Weather; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart tops targets, Penney misses; 13/03/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires JCPenney Distribution Center In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH LIQUIDITY OF APPROXIMATELY $2 BLN

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% negative EPS growth.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $267.33 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 3.07% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 14.56 million shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Georgia-based Masters Capital Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 89,550 shares.