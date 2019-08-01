Wendell David Associates Boosted Its Wex (WEX) Position by $303,690; As Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Wex (WEX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 20,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Wex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $211.39. About 282,159 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $113.34. About 126,349 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX’s Fleet Division Kicks Off WEX SPARK Global Fleet 2019 Conference Today – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wex, Inc. (WEX) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 127,287 shares. D E Shaw reported 1,536 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 12,284 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 52,664 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,813 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 157 shares. Janney Capital Management holds 2,717 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 468,179 shares. Prudential Financial holds 25,661 shares. Davis R M holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,515 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 352 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma accumulated 164,329 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 2,350 shares. Cortina Asset Limited holds 42,600 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 3,556 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 276,484 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 41,759 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Company owns 26,520 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 33,388 shares. Menta Capital Lc holds 9,621 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.07% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 59,891 shares. 1.89M are held by Massachusetts Fincl Service Co Ma. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,857 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 6,350 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.01% or 37,948 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt stated it has 48,058 shares.