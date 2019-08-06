Welltower (WELL) to pay $0.87 on Aug 22, 2019; IBIDEN CO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (IBIDF) SI Decreased By 1.75%

IBIDEN CO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) had a decrease of 1.75% in short interest. IBIDF’s SI was 1.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.75% from 1.33 million shares previously. It closed at $18.46 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) is expected to pay $0.87 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:WELL) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.87 dividend. Welltower Inc’s current price of $84.84 translates into 1.03% yield. Welltower Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.84. About 3.19M shares traded or 59.56% up from the average. Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has risen 34.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical WELL News: 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.04; 26/04/2018 – Welltower 1Q FFO $0.99/Shr; 25/04/2018 – PROMEDICA, WELLTOWER ARE SAID TO BID $2B FOR QUALITY CARE:RTRS; 26/04/2018 – QCP Will Pay Welltower a Termination Fee of $19.8 Million (or $59.5 Million, in Certain Circumstances) if QCP Terminates the Agreement to Accept a Superior Proposal; 18/05/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Welltower Rtgs Unchg On Announced Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – Welltower and ProMedica Have Jointly Entered Into Agreement to Acquire the Real Estate of Quality Care Properties; 26/04/2018 – QCP Enters into Definitive Agreements with ProMedica and Welltower; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – ProMedica, Welltower in bid to acquire Quality Care Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Welltower Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WELL)

Welltower Inc. , an S&P 500 firm headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company has market cap of $33.93 billion. The firm invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. It has a 56.41 P/E ratio. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Among 4 analysts covering Welltower (NYSE:WELL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Welltower had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

IBIDEN Co., Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electronics Operation, Ceramics Operation, and Other Operation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printed wiring boards for use in mobile electronic equipment/information communication infrastructure; and package substrates for computers, mobile devices, and home information appliances.