Welltower Inc. (WELL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Both Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower Inc. 79 7.14 N/A 0.94 88.80 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 37 15.80 N/A 0.22 183.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Welltower Inc. and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Welltower Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Welltower Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Welltower Inc.’s 0.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Welltower Inc. and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33

Welltower Inc.’s downside potential is -7.40% at a $81.75 consensus price target. On the other hand, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s potential downside is -15.08% and its consensus price target is $36.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Welltower Inc. is looking more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Welltower Inc. and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 91.82% respectively. About 0.2% of Welltower Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welltower Inc. 0.04% 1.69% 11.02% 8.51% 34.72% 19.75% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated -0.32% 4.05% 13.23% 26.82% 38.91% 42.53%

For the past year Welltower Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated.

Summary

Welltower Inc. beats Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated on 8 of the 11 factors.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.