Welltower Inc. (WELL) Reaches $91.23 52-Week High; Shorts at Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Raised By 51.92%

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has risen 34.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical WELL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Welltower Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WELL); 03/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ProMedica Health System And Welltower To Acquire Quality Care Properties In Newly Formed Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – PROMEDICA HEALTH SYSTEM, WELLTOWER TO BUY QUALITY CARE; 27/04/2018 – Moody's Places Quality Care Properties' Ratings Under Review For Upgrade On Agreement To Be Acquired By Welltower; 26/04/2018 – QCP Agrees to Be Acquired by Welltower in All-Cash Transaction to Close at Same Time as QCP-ProMedica Deal Does; 10/04/2018 – Welltower Completes $550 Million Senior Unsecured Note Offering; 04/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UP TO $550 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Promedica, Welltower in bid to acquire Quality Care Properties; 26/04/2018 – Welltower Declares Dividend of $0.87

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) had an increase of 51.92% in short interest. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has declined 19.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical BHR News: 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $258.91 million.

Welltower Inc. , an S&P 500 firm headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company has market cap of $36.69 billion. The firm invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. It has a 60.66 P/E ratio. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Analysts await Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.04 per share. WELL’s profit will be $426.35 million for 21.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Welltower Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.