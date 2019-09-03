Welltower Inc. (WELL) Reaches $91.16 High on Sep, 3; Highline Capital Management Lifted By $18.37 Million Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding

The stock of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) reached all time high today, Sep, 3 and still has $96.63 target or 6.00% above today’s $91.16 share price. This indicates more upside for the $36.67B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $96.63 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.20 billion more. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.16. About 402,601 shares traded. Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has risen 34.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical WELL News: 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N – PROMEDICA PROPERTY JOINT VENTURE YIELDING $2.2 BILLION INVESTMENT AT WELLTOWER SHARE INVESTMENT; 25/04/2018 – ProMedica Health System to Acquire HCR ManorCare Redefining Care for Seniors; 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N – PROMEDICA TO ACQUIRE QCP AND ENTER INTO NEW 15-YEAR LEASE WITH WELLTOWER; 26/04/2018 – ProMedica and Welltower Enter Joint Venture Agreement to Facilitate Transactions; 26/04/2018 – Welltower Bond Trading 10x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Quality Care Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Definitive Agreements with ProMedica and Welltower; 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC- QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $1.17 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Welltower to Acquire QCP for $20.75 Per Share in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Welltower Sees 2018 EPS $2.55-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PROMEDICA, WELLTOWER INC WELL.N IN BID TO ACQUIRE QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES INC WELL.N

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 47.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc acquired 316,700 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 978,557 shares with $57.59M value, up from 661,857 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $81.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 651,182 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS NEW DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders in showdown over pay at Rio Tinto; 16/03/2018 – RIO TINTO IS SAID TO HIRE UBS FOR PACIFIC ALUMINIUM IPO: RTRS; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto In Process of Declaring Force Majeure on Certain Contracts; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE; 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 30/04/2018 – NRW AWARDED EARLY CONTRACTOR INVOLVEMENT BY RIO TINTO; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018

More notable recent Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) For Its Upcoming 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Welltower files for $1.2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Welltower issues $1.2B of notes – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Welltower files for potential notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.04 per share. WELL’s profit will be $426.35 million for 21.50 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Welltower Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Welltower (NYSE:WELL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Welltower has $9100 highest and $71 lowest target. $83.75’s average target is -8.13% below currents $91.16 stock price. Welltower had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) on Tuesday, May 7 to “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WELL in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley.

Welltower Inc. , an S&P 500 firm headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company has market cap of $36.67 billion. The firm invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. It has a 60.61 P/E ratio. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is Rio Tinto Set To Increase Its Global Iron Ore Market Share As Vale Falters? – Forbes” on August 13, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Rio Tinto to kick off pre-striping at massive Koodaideri iron ore mine – MINING.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron ore shipment surge widens spread between seaborne, port prices – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron ore extends slump amid ‘loss in confidence’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Another Big Blow for the Future of Coal – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) stake by 734,000 shares to 936,400 valued at $73.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 23,700 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Voyager Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.