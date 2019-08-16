Welltower Inc. (WELL) Reaches $88.85 52-Week High; REPSOL F ORDINARY SHARES (REPYF) Sellers Increased By 123.01% Their Shorts

The stock of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week high and has $92.40 target or 4.00% above today’s $88.85 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $36.01 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $92.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.44 billion more. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 664,734 shares traded. Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has risen 34.72% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical WELL News: 25/04/2018 – ProMedica Health System And Welltower To Acquire Quality Care Properties In Newly Formed Joint Venture; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 26/04/2018 – QCP Enters into Definitive Agreements with ProMedica and Welltower; 26/04/2018 – Welltower to buy Quality Care Properties for about $2 bln; 26/04/2018 – Welltower 1Q FFO $0.99/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Promedica, Welltower in bid to acquire Quality Care Properties; 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 99C, EST. 99C; 26/04/2018 – Welltower 1Q Net $437.67M; 26/04/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.95 TO $4.05; 25/04/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Promedica, Welltower in bid to acquire Quality Care Properties

REPSOL F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REPYF) had an increase of 123.01% in short interest. REPYF’s SI was 72,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 123.01% from 32,600 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 16 days are for REPSOL F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REPYF)’s short sellers to cover REPYF’s short positions. It closed at $14.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) For Its Upcoming 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Welltower files for $1.2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Welltower files for potential notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Welltower Inc. , an S&P 500 firm headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company has market cap of $36.01 billion. The firm invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. It has a 59.08 P/E ratio. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Among 4 analysts covering Welltower (NYSE:WELL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Welltower has $9100 highest and $71 lowest target. $83.75’s average target is -5.74% below currents $88.85 stock price. Welltower had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29. The stock of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $83 target in Thursday, March 28 report.

More notable recent Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Repsol, S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Repsol In Q1: Grapple With Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Repsol: The Highest Net Income In 8 Years – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Repsol: Quarterly Earnings Show Increasing Diversification – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Repsol says Indonesia gas discovery is area’s biggest in 18 years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.