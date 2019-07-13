Welltower Inc. (WELL) and The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Contrasting side by side

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) and The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) compete against each other in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower Inc. 77 7.01 N/A 0.94 84.07 The GEO Group Inc. 21 0.97 N/A 1.26 16.99

Table 1 demonstrates Welltower Inc. and The GEO Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The GEO Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Welltower Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Welltower Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Welltower Inc. and The GEO Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2% The GEO Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Welltower Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. The GEO Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Welltower Inc. and The GEO Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 The GEO Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Welltower Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.60% and an $80 average price target. On the other hand, The GEO Group Inc.’s potential upside is 36.27% and its average price target is $26. Based on the data delivered earlier, The GEO Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Welltower Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Welltower Inc. and The GEO Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 86.2%. Insiders held 0.2% of Welltower Inc. shares. Comparatively, The GEO Group Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welltower Inc. 4.52% 2.93% 1.46% 13.26% 41.76% 13.37% The GEO Group Inc. 4.41% 8.5% -9.58% -2.83% -9.85% 8.22%

For the past year Welltower Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The GEO Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Welltower Inc. beats The GEO Group Inc.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 140 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.