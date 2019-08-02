Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Holding by $27.66 Million; Winslow Evans & Crocker Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 49,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $204.14. About 24.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 576,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.22 million, up from 15.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.57 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks its time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares to 14 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Management Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Pitcairn Company reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department accumulated 47,600 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,600 shares. Meridian Counsel invested in 1.54% or 13,876 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 29,939 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. 2.25 million are owned by Creative Planning. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass has 2.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,991 shares. First Dallas Securities has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wills Financial invested in 4.45% or 34,540 shares. Moreover, Scharf Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,855 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Lifeplan Fin Grp reported 1,150 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Saturna Capital Corp has invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cs Mckee LP owns 254,770 shares for 4.24% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc has 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11.09M shares. Invesco reported 26.80M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Curbstone Management Corporation stated it has 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Argent Tru owns 92,791 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holt Cap Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 36,334 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company accumulated 141,331 shares. Davis Capital Ltd Com reported 1.65M shares. Sageworth Trust stated it has 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stewart And Patten Ltd Llc accumulated 255,145 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.18% or 639,830 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,788 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 3.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 81.81 million shares. Ally Fin invested 1.75% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 480,616 were accumulated by Kcm Inv Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,437 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).