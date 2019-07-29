Wells Fargo (WFC) Stake Increased by Bp Wealth Management Llc; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake Increased by Eagle Global Advisors Llc

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 16,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 252,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, up from 236,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64 million shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 2561.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 123,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 704,384 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

