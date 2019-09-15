Wells Fargo (WFC) Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.26 Million

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 52,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $297,000, down from 59,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 4.37 million shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 359,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.99M, up from 950,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 78.39 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,641 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company accumulated 7,174 shares. Cypress (Wy) invested in 1,920 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tompkins Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 6,649 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 461,861 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ipg Inv Lc stated it has 9,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Smith Asset Grp LP has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 17.12M are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Millennium Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rothschild Inv Il holds 17,909 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $957.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,475 shares to 68,450 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,960 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charming Charlie founder bids to buy brand, IP assets out of bankruptcy – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,313 shares to 253,178 shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.85M for 10.70 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.