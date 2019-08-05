Wells Fargo (WFC) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Decreased Position by $2.03 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Share Price Declined, Armistice Capital Has Decreased Position

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 273,110 shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 42,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 475,545 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98 million, down from 517,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 20.16M shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,773 shares to 170,892 shares, valued at $48.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb & T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.9% or 745,231 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,780 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 11,121 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd reported 7.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares. Avalon Limited Com holds 0.12% or 106,901 shares in its portfolio. 37,763 are owned by Miller Mgmt L P. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 3,930 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.19% or 342,794 shares. Continental Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 1.8% or 79,960 shares. Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 18,900 shares stake. Sigma Counselors reported 4,310 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc has 1.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 292,039 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.92 million activity. 13,500 shares were sold by Golumbeski George, worth $1.22M on Monday, February 11. CARTER BRUCE L A also sold $696,102 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 96.91% or $0.94 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $590,219 for 598.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.00% negative EPS growth.

