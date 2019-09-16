Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $4.14 Billion as Valuation Declined

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 75,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 597,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.72B, down from 673,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 12.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 46.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 12,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 23,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 15.22M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo set to reduce penalty charges; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc owns 0.58% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7.71M shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,872 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp owns 74,815 shares. Dean Associates Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,280 shares. Qv Invsts owns 840,407 shares. Essex Financial invested in 57,398 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 1.99% or 67,116 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 143,923 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability owns 576,874 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.24% stake. Field & Main National Bank & Trust reported 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Korea Inv has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cidel Asset Mgmt has 10,000 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,787 shares to 11,187 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 19,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Page Arthur B owns 8,660 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,428 shares. Dana Advsr Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 680,294 shares. Moors And Cabot has 107,425 shares. 44,860 were reported by Maverick Ltd. Texas-based Amer Natl Registered Advisor has invested 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Anchor Capital Limited Company reported 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cwm Llc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First National Comm has invested 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.04% or 2,949 shares in its portfolio. Foundation Resource Mngmt Incorporated invested in 225,615 shares. Becker Mgmt has invested 2.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc World Markets has 1.36M shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 12,904 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 44,715 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sect Spdr Fd (XLY) by 49,567 shares to 218,909 shares, valued at $26.09B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Communication Services Sel Sect Spdr Fd by 277,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.