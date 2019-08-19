Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose While Private Asset Management Lowered Position by $482,976; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Calamos Advisors Upped Its Position

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 10,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 97,088 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 107,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 21.20 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 2137.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 41,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 42,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 303,707 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 693 shares to 5,624 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

