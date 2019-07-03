Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Holding in Chevron New (Put) (CVX) by $27.82 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 381,567 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Put) (CVX) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 14 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 130,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. Dropped Today – Motley Fool” on December 07, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retirement: How To Earn High Income Without The High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buyers Strike, Market Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Possible Buying Opportunity For HTY? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The 8% Income Portfolio: Durable Income In Good Times And Bad – Mid-Year Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2018.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $633,200.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares to 30,858 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 70,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,051 shares, and cut its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 175 shares. Diversified has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Allen Invest Ltd Liability Company has 445,924 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 808 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 79,714 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 117,003 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 21,970 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 318 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Smith Moore & Comm accumulated 10,557 shares or 0.04% of the stock. National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hightower reported 57,983 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 6.35M shares. Mgmt Pro Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 250 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc accumulated 125,956 shares or 0.74% of the stock.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Mexico Tariffs Spell Bad News for Chevron Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66â€™s Stock Popped 15% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,190 shares. Condor Cap Management reported 12,880 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University reported 0.03% stake. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 1.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 54,229 shares. Barr E S & has 10,968 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 22,008 shares. Palisade Asset Lc has invested 1.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Family Firm holds 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 5,045 shares. 3,123 are held by Portland Global Advsrs. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,047 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Lc reported 133,856 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp owns 1.67 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 105,900 shares to 812,430 shares, valued at $133.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 26,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.