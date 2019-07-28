Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shares Declined While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lifted Stake; Viasat (VSAT) Holder Cove Street Capital Decreased Its Stake

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 14,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 23,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – CONSENT ORDERS ALSO ADDRESS ISSUES WITH SOME INTEREST RATE-LOCK EXTENSIONS ON HOME MORTGAGES, CPI PLACED ON CERTAIN AUTO LOANS; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table)

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 53,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 733,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.81M, down from 786,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.71. About 267,594 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap has 22,659 shares. Ssi Investment has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 45,149 are held by Greenleaf Trust. Alpine Woods Cap Llc has 900,445 shares for 9.48% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.18% or 13,710 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers has 0.87% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 62,727 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 45,817 shares. Old Point Finance Services N A accumulated 7,186 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Oarsman Cap Inc reported 9,480 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest has invested 0.38% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 151,689 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.78 million shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 76,791 shares in its portfolio. Central Comml Bank Trust has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bluemar Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta invested in 59,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 4,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Services has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 9,883 are held by Rmb Cap Ltd Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 34,827 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 241 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 195,160 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.14% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 1.47% stake. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 74,008 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 5,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 20,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 146,255 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 7,400 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. On Friday, February 15 FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 84,401 shares valued at $6.14M was made by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12. $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares were sold by LAY B ALLEN.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 526,546 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

