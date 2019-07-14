Wells Fargo & Company Has Cut Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding by $83.44 Million; Ventas (VTR) Stock Declined While Bruni J V & Company Cut Its Stake by $14.84 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 46.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 651,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 756,133 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.86M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $151.14. About 403,381 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.05 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 11.39% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.6 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.95M for 9.42 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.

