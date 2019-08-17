Wells Fargo & Company Lifted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed By $40.05 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding

Wells Fargo & Company increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company acquired 67,636 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 11.29 million shares with $600.52M value, up from 11.22M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $62.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 19.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 239,834 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 963,996 shares with $161.16 million value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On U.S. Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 274,111 shares to 2.19M valued at $119.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 17,545 shares and now owns 2.81M shares. Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 9.99% above currents $166.25 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $12800 target in Monday, July 8 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Loop Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $182 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,945 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 730,127 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. S&Co Incorporated holds 1.26% or 67,502 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 12,170 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 55,332 shares. Waddell And Reed accumulated 0.45% or 1.08 million shares. Archon Limited Liability Company accumulated 80,000 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has 1.59% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp accumulated 580,072 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.84% or 202,287 shares. Bouchey Financial Gru Limited has 0.29% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 14,787 are held by Telos Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,555 shares. Aldebaran Financial holds 1.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 12,971 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company decreased West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) stake by 76,690 shares to 308,758 valued at $34.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 173,783 shares and now owns 2.16M shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 8,000 are owned by Cypress Asset Tx. Arrow Finance Corporation reported 0.51% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough, a Virginia-based fund reported 126,477 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,409 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5.96M shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De holds 3.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 94,192 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 31,545 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,384 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.22% or 20,611 shares. 846,113 are owned by Samlyn Limited Liability Corporation. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 14,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0.03% or 525,081 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 11.29M shares.