Wells Fargo Ups VICI Properties Inc. Common Stock (VICI) To “Outperform”; Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY) Shorts Lowered By 23.03%

Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:GHY) had a decrease of 23.03% in short interest. GHY’s SI was 49,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 23.03% from 64,700 shares previously. With 136,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:GHY)’s short sellers to cover GHY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 60,095 shares traded. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) has risen 2.18% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500.

Trading of VICI Properties Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:VICI)‘s shares is going to be interesting today, as Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from a “Market Perform” to a “Outperform”. Along the rating upgrade, Wells Fargo analysts gave a PT of $24.5000 or 11.67% more.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

Analysts await VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VICI’s profit will be $156.23M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by VICI Properties Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VICI Properties has $2700 highest and $24 lowest target. $25.38’s average target is 15.68% above currents $21.94 stock price. VICI Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”.

More notable recent VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Upgrades VICI After Acquisitions In Eldorado-Caesars Deal – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vici starts stock offering to help pay for acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VICI Properties: Setting The M&A Pipeline In Motion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VICI Properties Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

