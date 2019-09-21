Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holder Davis Selected Advisers Has Raised Stake by $9.11 Million as Shares Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Has Lifted Its Stake by $348,140 as Stock Value Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 41,147 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, up from 37,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 193,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 27.73 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 billion, up from 27.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25 million shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 50 shares to 3,351 shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 10,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,166 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 25,386 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.03% or 16,214 shares. Bruni J V & holds 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 7,916 shares. Manchester Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 9,276 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts accumulated 2.65 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Advisors Asset has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 224,359 are owned by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 30.94 million shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.27% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 2.40M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 371,244 are held by Private Mngmt Gp. 4,244 are held by Ckw Financial. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp owns 28.93 million shares. Lakewood Mngmt Lp invested in 1.07M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 2,131 shares stake. Massachusetts Ma reported 0.59% stake. Creative Planning reported 175,012 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.04% or 17,445 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 341,139 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.39 million shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 49,112 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability reported 26,480 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cls Investments holds 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 8,588 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 642,168 shares. 41,154 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Com. Strategic stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 12,178 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Inc. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Company invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 78,017 are owned by Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 13,890 shares to 9,835 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,494 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).