Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Stake in Progress Software (PRGS) by $1.24 Million; Thompson Investment Management Increased Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding by $577,098 as Market Value Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, up from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 28,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 87,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 116,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 258,194 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,167 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). 744,446 were reported by Geode Limited Liability. 87,942 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 24,900 shares. Axa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 38,747 shares or 0% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 33,968 shares. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). 84,000 are held by Swiss Savings Bank. Seizert Prtnrs Lc reported 0.14% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6,252 shares. Capital Fund Management accumulated 26,100 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 15,526 shares to 19,203 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 24,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progress Announces Ipswitch WhatsUp Gold 2019.1 Nasdaq:PRGS – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Progress Software (PRGS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progress Software: The Bleeding Won’t Stop – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progress Software Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Progress Software Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39 million for 16.79 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,856 shares to 134,923 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 12,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,745 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Co (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1.80M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,415 shares. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 54,568 shares. 40,818 are held by Marathon Cap Mgmt. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 69,984 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Com invested in 4,111 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parkside Retail Bank & reported 1,357 shares stake. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brighton Jones Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 7,279 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 360 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 22,055 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hodges Management accumulated 14,657 shares.