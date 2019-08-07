Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Trimmed Stake; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Increased Holding

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,545 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 42,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 25.82M shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 14.98% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 2.63 million shares traded or 434.82% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus to Acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in May – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superlative Quarter For Supernus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

