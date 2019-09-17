Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Cut Its Position by $408,853 as Share Value Rose; Store Cap (STOR) Stake Has Increased by Green Street Investors Llc

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 233,350 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,450 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 45,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 3.50 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Store Capital Corporation (STOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SA Interview: The Bear Case For Popular Dividend Growth Stock Realty Income With Arturo Neto, CFA – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STORE Capital declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.03% or 963,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 329,331 shares. Landscape Limited Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 98,417 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.11% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 88,010 shares. Avenir has 9,990 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.09% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 3,200 shares. Duff Phelps Mgmt Company reported 1.41 million shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 38,600 shares. Prudential invested in 0.08% or 1.64M shares. Moreover, United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 88,090 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 144,871 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 155,364 shares. Asset stated it has 12,078 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $156.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 16,600 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 58,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,100 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston & Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,200 shares. Royal London Asset reported 0.98% stake. Moors Cabot reported 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hightower Ltd Company holds 721,561 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). American Assets owns 1.75M shares or 21.88% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Advsr invested in 29,371 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Ipg Invest Advisors Lc holds 9,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Willis Counsel owns 519,524 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. 23,624 were accumulated by Thornburg Inv Mngmt. First Foundation reported 26,726 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,386 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank invested in 120,924 shares. World Asset accumulated 289,167 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,599 shares to 141,967 shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.