Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Lau Associates Has Decreased Its Stake; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $820,000

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 20,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – OCC SAYS ITS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MAINTAINS RESTRICTIONS ON THE APPROVAL OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS TO SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Esterline to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Timeout, Lobbying Largesse — Barrons.com

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 1111.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 10,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.64M shares traded or 21.33% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.31B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $160,688 activity.