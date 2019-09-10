Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Its Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $4.44 Million as Share Value Declined; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $2.49 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 246,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 5.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.79M, down from 5.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 1.96 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 26/03/2018 – Daily News (EG): Vodafone tops list of telecom companies in Egypt in 2017 revenue growth; 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 535 MLN PER YEAR BEFORE INTEGRATION COSTS BY FIFTH YEAR POST COMPLETION

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 103,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.40 million, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 156,792 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 572,623 shares to 15.03M shares, valued at $540.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 600,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 113,847 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $184.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).