Wells Fargo & Company Has Boosted Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding; SJW (SJW) Sentiment Is 1.4

SJW Corp (SJW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 74 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 53 sold and reduced positions in SJW Corp. The funds in our database reported: 17.81 million shares, up from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding SJW Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Wells Fargo & Company increased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company acquired 29,879 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 663,150 shares with $15.79 million value, up from 633,271 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $2.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 604,368 shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 304,684 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 391,997 shares. Provise Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 421,588 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 327,454 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 29,614 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications, a New York-based fund reported 32,909 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 64,720 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 8,945 shares. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 100,845 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 449,922 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Legal And General Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 37,831 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 81,238 shares to 1.09 million valued at $164.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) stake by 240,728 shares and now owns 727,177 shares. Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) was reduced too.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 36.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Covington Capital Management holds 7.12% of its portfolio in SJW Group for 1.86 million shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 52,512 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 933,792 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 89,304 shares.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 76,007 shares traded. SJW Group (SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – IF DEAL WITH SJW GROUP TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, SJW WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO CASH FEE OF $42.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SJW SAYS “SJW GROUP IS COMMITTED TO EXISTING MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CONNECTICUT WATER, WHICH REMAINS ON TRACK TO CLOSE BY YEAR-END 2018”; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: Deeply Disappointed That Cal Water Has Chosen to Undertake This Action; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: See Additional Benefits for Employees and Don’t Foresee Job Losses as It Relates to Merger of Equals With Connecticut Water; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Transaction Expected to Close by Year-End 2018; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Combination Expected to Be Accretive to Each Company’s Standalone EPS in First Fiscal Year Post-Closing; 15/03/2018 – SJW, Connecticut Water plan merger to create $1.9 bln utility