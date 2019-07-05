Wells Fargo & Company Decreased Its Newmarket (NEU) Stake; Shorts at Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Lowered By 48.48%

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) had a decrease of 48.48% in short interest. HWBK’s SI was 5,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 48.48% from 9,900 shares previously. With 5,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s short sellers to cover HWBK’s short positions. The SI to Hawthorn Bancshares Inc’s float is 0.1%. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 2,442 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 28.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Newmarket Corp (NEU) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company sold 1,130 shares as Newmarket Corp (NEU)’s stock declined 4.98%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 37,829 shares with $16.40M value, down from 38,959 last quarter. Newmarket Corp now has $4.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $398.44. About 23,292 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 13.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company has market cap of $167.70 million. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards.

More notable recent Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. set to join Russell 3000® Index – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.02% or 26,189 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 765,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet LP invested in 0.01% or 5,500 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.02% or 3,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 2,717 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 4,443 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,380 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 2,828 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 11,354 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 17,400 shares.

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NewMarket Corporation (NEU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.