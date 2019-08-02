Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) to pay $0.51 on Sep 1, 2019; Shenandoah Telecommunications Co Has 1.69 Sentiment

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 83 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 49 decreased and sold stakes in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 23.94 million shares, up from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Shenandoah Telecommunications Co in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 57 New Position: 26.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 29 report. UBS maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, April 15.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $207.99 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Wells Fargo & Company shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,915 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr. Pennsylvania owns 0.91% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 606,178 shares. Webster Bancorp N A has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Maryland Cap Management has 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 60,450 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Miller Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Greenleaf has 45,149 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.98% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 299,000 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Yhb Advsr Inc reported 94,067 shares stake. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Inc has 0.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21,178 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,760 shares. Montag A & Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 134,596 are owned by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for 975,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 294,000 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,900 shares.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 35.09 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.