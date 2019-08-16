Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose While Greenleaf Trust Has Decreased Its Stake by $492,672; Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Its Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) by $6.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 10,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 45,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 55,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 12.84 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 15/05/2018 – CLARIDA: WELLS FARGO ACTIVITIES EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 198,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 916,354 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Tower meeting inquiry transcripts released; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%; 22/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: Exclusive video obtained by the New York Times shows the final days of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddoc; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 178,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4,910 shares to 59,754 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S & P Midcap Value Index (IJJ) by 15,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,439 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).