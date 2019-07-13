Wells Fargo & Company Has Increased Tech Data (TECD) Holding By $11.44 Million; Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 69 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 53 decreased and sold stakes in Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida. The investment managers in our database now hold: 42.13 million shares, up from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 42 Increased: 52 New Position: 17.

Wells Fargo & Company increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 166.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company acquired 112,177 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 2.30%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 179,670 shares with $18.40 million value, up from 67,493 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 267,173 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 153,260 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.67M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 17.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 504,132 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 91,796 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.64% invested in the company for 126,896 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, a New York-based fund reported 328,936 shares.

