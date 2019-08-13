Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Cut Holding by $631,488; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Total Systems Services (TSS) Stake by $560,025

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 13,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 584,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23M, down from 597,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 17.37 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company's stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.76. About 663,885 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.57 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,482 shares to 639,062 shares, valued at $121.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,864 shares, and has risen its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares to 155,223 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

