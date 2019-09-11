Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC) Position Maintained by Willis Investment Counsel; Ruffer Llp Has Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $620,100 as Valuation Rose

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC) by 459.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 339,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 413,806 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 73,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.64% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 28,938 shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC)

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463,000, down from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.66 million shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.12M for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 639,595 shares to 5.67M shares, valued at $302.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,889 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by LOFTUS THOMAS R, worth $69,000 on Friday, May 10. Shares for $10,800 were bought by KIERNAN THOMAS M. CUOMO JOHN A bought $98,820 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold VSEC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.81 million shares or 3.50% more from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patriot Transportation (NYSE:JWN) by 140,974 shares to 131,826 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction (NYSE:SO) by 63,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,182 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PEP).