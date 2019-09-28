Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Its Sps Commerce (SPSC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $734,320

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 13,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 266,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.21 million, down from 279,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 192,872 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 23,495 shares to 17,642 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,475 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier And Assoc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Morgan Stanley owns 8.46 million shares. Motco stated it has 122 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 2.23 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp invested in 0.03% or 73,307 shares. Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 548,004 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fincl Advisers Llc holds 0.05% or 28,235 shares in its portfolio. Night Owl Ltd Com has 4.33% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 51,542 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,447 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 13,116 shares stake. Fund Sa reported 31,116 shares stake. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.18% or 116,284 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 195,154 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.96M for 52.30 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 11.33 million shares to 11.35 million shares, valued at $237.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Named ISV Partner of the Year for 2018 by Acumatica – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CORE vs. SPSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SPS Commerce Announces Changes to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2018.