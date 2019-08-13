Wells Fargo Reports Initiation of Medallia (MDLA) with $45.0000 Target; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Friday, April 12 report. Wolfe Research maintained the shares of D in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. See Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) latest ratings:

In a a research note released on Tuesday, 13 August, research professionals at Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA). The firm set a Outperform rating with $45.0000, giving 14.42% to target.

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The company's platform utilizes deep learning artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites.

The stock increased 5.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 382,179 shares traded. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 3.86M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock or 6,550 shares. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $59.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 62.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

