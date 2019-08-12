Wells Fargo Removed Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Rating; American National Bancshares (AMNB) Sentiment Is 1.18

In a a report issued to investors and clients on Monday, 12 August, Wells Fargo lowered shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. Wells Fargo currently has a $23.0000 target price on the stock. The firm target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)‘s last stock close price.

American National Bancshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 33 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 28 sold and trimmed stock positions in American National Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.50 million shares, up from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American National Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 252,423 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,097 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 0.66% invested in the company for 46,341 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,740 shares.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $389.34 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American National Bankshares declares $0.27 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American National Bankshares (AMNB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American National Bankshares Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Third Quarter Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American National Bankshares Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMNB) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 29,169 shares traded or 67.68% up from the average. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 8.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

More notable recent Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wright Medical (WMGI) Earnings Beat in Q2, Guidance Slashed – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wright Medical Group N.V. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wright Medical EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wright Medical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Miss; Lowers FY19 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.