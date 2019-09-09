Wells Fargo Reiterates $158.0000 Target Price per Share On Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), Reiterates “Outperform” Rating; Sothebys (BID) Sentiment Is 0.77

Sothebys (BID) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 60 funds increased and started new positions, while 78 reduced and sold their positions in Sothebys. The funds in our database now have: 41.36 million shares, down from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sothebys in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 56 Increased: 36 New Position: 24.

Wells Fargo currently has a $158.0000 target on the $28.23B market cap company or 14.92% upside potential. In a research report published on Monday morning, Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) stock had its “Outperform” Rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Sotheby's for 1.34 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 255,797 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 6.66 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 2.01% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Agency and Finance. It has a 25.84 P/E ratio. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 313,514 shares traded. Sotheby's (BID) has risen 14.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 27/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Extends Share Ownership To Employees Around The World; 14/05/2018 – Modigliani nude fetches $157 million at N.Y. auction; 24/04/2018 – Art collectors, listen up. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Rea; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $195.8 MLN VS $199.3 MLN

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $28.23 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Analysts await Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. ZBH’s profit will be $361.36 million for 19.53 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has $15800 highest and $117 lowest target. $142.25’s average target is 3.46% above currents $137.49 stock price. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, April 8. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 9. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 545,568 shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- fastener, fixation, nondegradable, soft tissue; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Orthopedic Salvage System (OSS) Modular Arthrodesis 0 Degree Locking Collar, Model Number CP260600; 18/04/2018 – Oregon Surgical Institute to Implement Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions Outpatient Program; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 22/05/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ZYSTON STRUT OPEN TITANIUM INTERBODY SPACER SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: CHENIERE, ZIMMER ENTERED SHR PURCHASE, EXCHANGE PACT; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- PRCT MIS CR MOB PLT SZ 4 L® PRCT MIS CR MOB PLT SZ 5 L® PRCT MIS CR MOB PLT SZ 6 L® PRCT MIS CR; 29/03/2018 – LYFT PRESIDENT JOHN ZIMMER SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL ANY USER INFORMATION – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Quin Arts Launches `In Bloom’ Exhibition Co-Curated by DK Johnston and Lori Zimmer