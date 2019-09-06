Wells Fargo Reaffirms a Market Perform Rating on Costco Wholesale (COST) and $290.0000 Target; Rent-a-center (RCII) Shorts Lowered By 19.83%

In a research note revealed on today, Wells Fargo kept their Market Perform rating on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock. The target price per share would suggest a potential downside of -4.13% from company’s last price.

Rent-a-center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) had a decrease of 19.83% in short interest. RCII’s SI was 4.16M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.83% from 5.19 million shares previously. With 1.17M avg volume, 4 days are for Rent-a-center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)’s short sellers to cover RCII’s short positions. The SI to Rent-a-center Inc’s float is 7.89%. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 39,531 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

Among 2 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rent-A-Center has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is -12.44% below currents $25.89 stock price. Rent-A-Center had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating by Stephens given on Friday, March 15. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $27 target.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,272 shares. Sterling Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 1.17M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.01% stake. 35,800 are held by Equitec Specialists Lc. 508,041 were reported by Water Island Cap Ltd. Verition Fund Management Lc has 0.27% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 327,081 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 25,500 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bessemer Gp has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Principal Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.84% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 29,594 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 138,522 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -13.66% below currents $302.5 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $133.04 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 37.17 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.89 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Com Of Virginia holds 0% or 1,762 shares in its portfolio. 9 are owned by Winch Advisory Service Limited Com. Da Davidson & reported 0.92% stake. Moreover, Asset Management Advisors Llc has 0.49% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust Com has 1.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 56,615 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 1.55% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 2,024 are held by Sunbelt Securities. Notis owns 3,217 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 988 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1,020 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 3,499 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Provident Tru Communication has 667,521 shares for 6% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has 4.61M shares. Aqr Ltd reported 1.70 million shares. Intact Inv Management holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. Shares for $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.