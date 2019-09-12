Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Its Exelon (Call) (EXC) Stake as Market Value Declined; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Its Holding

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Call) (EXC) by 98.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 4.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 83,200 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557,000, down from 4.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Exelon Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 3.01M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 54,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 575,096 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.00M, down from 629,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.25. About 1.07 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 39,175 shares to 298,528 shares, valued at $17.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 839,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $797.11M for 17.33 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 25,746 shares to 173,337 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 42,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $861.72M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

