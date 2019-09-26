Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $2.94 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,354 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 76,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 19.68 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business; 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 77,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 5,554 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 82,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 341,855 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.14M for 14.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 49,003 shares to 205,889 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 80,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

