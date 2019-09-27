Wells Fargo Positive On Uber Technologies (UBER) with $41.0000 Target; Nexgen Energy LTD.HARES (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shorts Decreased By 0.09%

Nexgen Energy LTD.HARES (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. NXE’s SI was 11.42 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 11.43M shares previously. With 320,100 avg volume, 36 days are for Nexgen Energy LTD.HARES (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s short sellers to cover NXE’s short positions. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 250,770 shares traded. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has declined 25.26% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NXE News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 06/03/2018 NEXGEN APPOINTS JAMES HATLEY, P.ENG. AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ENERGY LTD – JOANNA CAMERON, VICE PRESIDENT – LEGAL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY TO CONCLUDE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH CO; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ENERGY – GARRETT AINSWORTH, VICE PRESIDENT – EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT AGREED TO CONCLUDE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH CO; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT DEPARTURES; 06/03/2018 – NexGen Energy Names James Hatley Senior VP Project Development; 02/05/2018 – L&W SUPPLY TO BUY NEXGEN BUILDING SUPPLY; 28/03/2018 – Vecna Robotics Displays Full Spectrum NexGen Material Handling Automation at Modex 2018; 01/05/2018 – Two Welbilt Brands Join NexGen Procurement Group; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with

Research professionals at Wells Fargo has started coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) with a “Market Perform” rating. The target price for UBER is $41.0000. It gives a potential upside of 29.87% from company’s current price.

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.67 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Core Platform and Other Bets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Among 6 analysts covering Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Uber Technologies has $6500 highest and $4400 lowest target. $54.17’s average target is 71.59% above currents $31.57 stock price. Uber Technologies had 14 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 16 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Morgan Stanley. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 6.04M shares traded. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Arenâ€™t Uberâ€™s Ride Sharing Revenues Growing? – Forbes” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Best Way to Ride Uber Stock and Lyft Stock to Big Profits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Peering Into Uber’s Stormy Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance: The Primary Barrier To Uber’s Profitability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-4.72 actual earnings per share reported by Uber Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.42% EPS growth.