Wells Fargo Positive On NCR (NCR) with $45.0000 Target; Shorts at Moderna (MRNA) Raised By 0.75%

Research analysts at Wells Fargo has started coverage on NCR (NYSE:NCR) with a Outperform rating. The price target for NCR is $45.0000. It would suggest a potential upside of 36.90% from company’s last close price.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 372,826 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $80.68 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NCR has $32 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.67’s average target is -3.65% below currents $32.87 stock price. NCR had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Wells Fargo Starts NCR Corp. (NCR) at Outperform, Citing Early Turnaround – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NCR Introduces a New Addition to Its Family of Cash Recycling ATMs, the NCR SelfServâ„¢ 63 – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Square Stock Will Eventually Move Much Higher, But Donâ€™t Buy It Yet – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The company??s Software segment offers industry software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It has a 35.77 P/E ratio. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions.

