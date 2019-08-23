Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Position; Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Position by $481,365

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 200,726 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19 million, down from 205,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 444,863 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699.77M, down from 20,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 7.31 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180939: Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P.; Wells Fargo & Company; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc has 0.35% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Altavista Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,265 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 2.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brookmont Cap Management stated it has 79,043 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Regions owns 342,794 shares. Ent Finance accumulated 0.05% or 4,440 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us has 504,660 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Middleton Ma reported 17,727 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Co owns 27,850 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 48,072 were accumulated by Carroll Financial. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 76,383 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 106,808 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 982,659 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips (NYSE:PSX) by 10 shares to 5,150 shares, valued at $490.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW).

