Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Rose While Northcoast Asset Management Increased by $1.03 Million Its Stake; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 13,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 20,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 75.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 21,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 50,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 28,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 7,875 shares to 22,420 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 176,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fincl reported 33,669 shares stake. Gradient Invests Ltd Com has 102,148 shares. 4,553 were reported by Montag A. First Trust LP owns 1.42 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 4,661 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mutual Of America Management Llc stated it has 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,205 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.04% or 50,743 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 7,108 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Management holds 19,885 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.32% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 69,900 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EWN) by 10,285 shares to 8,553 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 214,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,287 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).