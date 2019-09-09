Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Valuation Rose While Bangor Savings Bank Has Cut by $318,528 Its Stake; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.12M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Resi Servicer Rkgs On Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18,009 shares to 28,685 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 26,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest Limited Ca accumulated 16,500 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 136,410 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited invested in 20,875 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 534,330 shares. Advsr Capital Management Lc reported 8,454 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 907,494 are held by United Service Automobile Association. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1,807 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Llc stated it has 6,836 shares. Diversified Trust Com owns 6,096 shares. Charles Schwab has 3.79M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 152,180 shares. Third Point Lc holds 9.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6.48M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.47% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 8,715 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,347 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

